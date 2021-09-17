abrdn plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,993 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.78% of Medpace worth $49,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 3.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Medpace by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Medpace by 3.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $184.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.12. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $198.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $3,421,607.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,875 shares of company stock valued at $42,597,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

