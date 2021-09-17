abrdn plc Sells 16,374 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,374 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.74% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $48,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price for the company. raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $59.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

