abrdn plc Sells 304,073 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 304,073 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.63% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $48,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,158,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,522,000 after buying an additional 263,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $419,664.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,384.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $53,195.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 389,390 shares of company stock valued at $23,325,270. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

