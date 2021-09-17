abrdn plc Sells 52,587 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

abrdn plc lessened its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,587 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.30% of J & J Snack Foods worth $43,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $154.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $124.90 and a 12-month high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $324.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 227.93%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.