abrdn plc Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,887 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Altria Group worth $49,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 154,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

MO opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.