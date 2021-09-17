Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,254,929.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.31. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.37% and a net margin of 8.22%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

