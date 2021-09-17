Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Derek Harmer Sells 8,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $88,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACEL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 526,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.30. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,694,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 188,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,067,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after acquiring an additional 74,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,747,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

