Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after buying an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after buying an additional 150,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.09. 74,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,995. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.31 and a 200 day moving average of $297.34. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $345.52. The company has a market capitalization of $214.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

