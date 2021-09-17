Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ACCD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $44.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,598 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,050,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,813 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 771,578 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

