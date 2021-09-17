Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Trading Down 1.8%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $33.60. 874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41.

About Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

