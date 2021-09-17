AceD (ACED) Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 8% lower against the dollar. AceD has a total market capitalization of $147,337.48 and approximately $125.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars.

