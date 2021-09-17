ACENT (ACE) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, ACENT has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0747 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00058890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00127099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00045308 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,397,637 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

