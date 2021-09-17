ACoconut (AC) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, ACoconut has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $620,544.03 and approximately $64,235.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00051344 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 88% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.