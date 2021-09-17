Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) Trading Down 0.8%

Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.04 and last traded at $21.08. Approximately 5,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 30,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

