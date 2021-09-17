Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 320.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $78.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,888. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

