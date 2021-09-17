Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Reaches $0.0080

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $135,111.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,009.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.70 or 0.07151178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.77 or 0.00380291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $617.20 or 0.01312948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00119625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.13 or 0.00549117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.97 or 0.00504087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.29 or 0.00338846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006575 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

