ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Trading Down 3.8% on Insider Selling

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.29. 2,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 728,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

Specifically, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,145,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,216,911 in the last 90 days.

ACVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $3,639,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $38,071,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $15,103,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $7,073,000. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

