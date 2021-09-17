Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Shares Up 10.2%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AELTF)

Adacel Technologies Ltd. develops and sells simulation and software applications and services. It operates through the following business segments: Systems and Services. The systems segment represents all sales of integrated software systems and products covering operational air traffic management as well as simulation and training applications.

