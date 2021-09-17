Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.50

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.50 and last traded at $56.19, with a volume of 7915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADGI. Guggenheim began coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.