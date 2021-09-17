Adam Wiener Sells 1,500 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $70,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $73,125.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $353,600.00.

NASDAQ RDFN traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $51.19. 3,966,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,931. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

