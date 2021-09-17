adbank Trading Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. adbank has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $27,025.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, adbank has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One adbank coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00058546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00130448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00045018 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (ADB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,325,674 coins. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

