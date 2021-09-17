Add.xyz Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $4,018.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00132762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00046125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Add.xyz

ADD is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

