Adrian Brown Acquires 10,397 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) Stock

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) insider Adrian Brown purchased 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £9,357.30 ($12,225.37).

Shares of LON BERI opened at GBX 88.79 ($1.16) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

