Adshares Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $183,445.00 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002772 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $20.55 million and approximately $183,445.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00073550 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013240 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,606,245 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

