Adshares Reaches Market Cap of $20.99 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $20.99 million and $112,929.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002801 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00073360 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012985 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,592,708 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

