Advanced Merger Partners (NYSE:AMPI) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) shares traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Advanced Merger Partners Company Profile (NYSE:AMPI)

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

