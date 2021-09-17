AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Shares Down 0.2%

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.48. 3,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 7,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.