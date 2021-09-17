Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Up 106.3% in August

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AEDFF opened at $146.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.87. Aedifica has a twelve month low of $121.35 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Get Aedifica alerts:

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.