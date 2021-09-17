aelf Price Up 24.2% This Week (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One aelf coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002132 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $550.47 million and approximately $1.48 billion worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About aelf

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

