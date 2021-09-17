Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Francis P. Barton Sells 20,000 Shares

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Francis P. Barton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.71. 1,328,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,951. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 818.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 357,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aemetis by 1,396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aemetis by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 276,119 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

