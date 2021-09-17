Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Sells $58,529.52 in Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director John R. Block sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $58,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMTX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.71. 1,328,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,951. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. The company has a market cap of $466.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

