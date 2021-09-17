Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

AERI traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,516. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $589.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. Research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 151,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

