Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $589.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $38,546,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after buying an additional 548,628 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $9,460,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $8,585,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

