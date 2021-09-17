Aeron (ARNX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,868.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Aeron coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $2,291.06 and $14,868.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00058770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00130134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00045030 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

