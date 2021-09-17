AeroVironment (AVAV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/13/2021 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

9/3/2021 – AeroVironment had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – AeroVironment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – AeroVironment is now covered by analysts at Imperial Capital. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.57. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2,900.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get AeroVironment Inc alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $882,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,400 shares of company stock worth $9,517,922 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 192.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after purchasing an additional 265,130 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 191.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,368,000 after purchasing an additional 264,945 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 37.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after acquiring an additional 154,013 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 67.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after acquiring an additional 146,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,221,000 after acquiring an additional 140,196 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.