AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.66 Million

Brokerages expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to post $134.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the lowest is $128.32 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $566.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $561.80 million to $570.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $610.46 million, with estimates ranging from $603.60 million to $617.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total transaction of $779,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $655,997.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,400 shares of company stock worth $9,517,922 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 106.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $87.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,906.67 and a beta of 0.32. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

