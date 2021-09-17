Aeternity (AE) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $44.52 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 389,445,191 coins and its circulating supply is 343,624,248 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

