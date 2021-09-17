Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Head to Head Comparison

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group 20.33% 20.31% 8.44% Vinci Partners Investments N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Affiliated Managers Group and Vinci Partners Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60

Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus target price of $196.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.03%. Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus target price of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 73.09%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Affiliated Managers Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and Vinci Partners Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group $2.03 billion 3.25 $202.20 million $13.36 11.96 Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million 11.56 $33.02 million $0.45 30.56

Affiliated Managers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. Affiliated Managers Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Affiliated Managers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Affiliated Managers Group pays out 0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats Vinci Partners Investments on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

