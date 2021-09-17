AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,657 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $30,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total transaction of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,447 shares of company stock valued at $33,808,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $572.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $539.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.06. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

