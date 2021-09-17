AGF Investments Inc. Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 61,914 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $33,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Analog Devices by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 162,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,896,000 after acquiring an additional 49,865 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $173.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

