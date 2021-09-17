AGF Investments Inc. Has $35.21 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,547 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.20% of The AES worth $35,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The AES by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of The AES by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

NYSE AES opened at $24.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -115.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

