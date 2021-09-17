AGF Investments Inc. Has $39.12 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of MercadoLibre worth $39,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,881.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,627.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,742.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,568.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $959.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.