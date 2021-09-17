AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,403,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,720 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 7.80% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $41,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 350.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 402,912 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 515,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 437,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 71,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,901,000.

FLJP stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.