AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 12,000 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $42,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,846,000 after purchasing an additional 92,630 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,226,000 after purchasing an additional 92,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.25.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $887.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $789.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $351.09 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

