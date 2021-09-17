AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 94,284 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,284 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $34,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $118.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.03 and a 200-day moving average of $116.28. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $913,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

