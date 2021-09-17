AGF Investments Inc. Sells 1,611 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $25,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 175.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $221.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.49. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.