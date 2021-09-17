AGF Investments Inc. Sells 204,582 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,214 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 204,582 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $49,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,006,520 shares of company stock worth $2,687,555,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $145.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $404.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.