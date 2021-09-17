AGF Investments Inc. Sells 26,709 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,709 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $48,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $342.23 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $345.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.34. The company has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

