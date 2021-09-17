AGF Investments Inc. Sells 62,106 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 62,106 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $52,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $243.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

