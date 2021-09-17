AGF Investments Inc. Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,030,024 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,785,000. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.37% of Tapestry at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

